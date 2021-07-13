Cancel
Arizona State

Lime Fire In Northwest Arizona Burns Approximately 3,000 Acres In Less Than 24 hours

By Jill Ryan
kjzz.org
 12 days ago

Monday night a wildfire was reported in the northwest corner of Arizona near the borders with Utah and Nevada, and it grew thousands of acres overnight. The so-called Lime Fire had burned an estimated 3,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. No closures have been announced, but officials ask the public to drive carefully if in the fire area — around mile marker 25 on Interstate 15. The fire is zero percent contained and the cause remains unknown.

