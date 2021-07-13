Lime Fire In Northwest Arizona Burns Approximately 3,000 Acres In Less Than 24 hours
Monday night a wildfire was reported in the northwest corner of Arizona near the borders with Utah and Nevada, and it grew thousands of acres overnight. The so-called Lime Fire had burned an estimated 3,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. No closures have been announced, but officials ask the public to drive carefully if in the fire area — around mile marker 25 on Interstate 15. The fire is zero percent contained and the cause remains unknown.kjzz.org
