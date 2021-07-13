Weather Watch | Prepare for another afternoon of severe thunderstorms

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WESTERN LAPEER AND GENESEE COUNTIES At 635 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lapeer to near Goodrich to near Swartz Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lapeer and Goodrich around 640 PM EDT. Hadley around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Argentine, Rankin, Elba and Genesee. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Comments / 0