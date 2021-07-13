Weather Watch | Prepare for another afternoon of severe thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We still see the development of patchy fog in a few areas during the early morning hours in all locations, especially near larger bodies of water, although the bigger weather story today will be the heat and humidity as a large ridge of high pressure continues to expand from The Southwest into the Deep South. Although, circulation around this ridge is funneling drier air into the region, there is still enough moisture available to help produce afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With high dew points topping 70-degrees, the Heat Index Readings will again be in the 100-104 degree range with some areas approaching the Heat Advisory Range.