Weather Watch | Prepare for another afternoon of severe thunderstorms

By Chief Meteorologist Tom Russell
local21news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11PM. Be weather ready this afternoon and evening!. This familiar pattern rolls on this week with a southerly wind flow bringing us hot and humid conditions. Plenty of heat with yet another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. With all of this...

Lapeer County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lapeer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lapeer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR WESTERN LAPEER AND GENESEE COUNTIES At 635 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lapeer to near Goodrich to near Swartz Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Lapeer and Goodrich around 640 PM EDT. Hadley around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Argentine, Rankin, Elba and Genesee. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Midland County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinconning to near Linwood to Sanford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Pinconning and Linwood around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Crump, Bombay and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bay County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY AND NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinconning to near Linwood to Sanford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Pinconning and Linwood around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Crump, Bombay and Hope. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Most of SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown. Nasty thunderstorms have a good chance or rocking much of Southeast Michigan Saturday evening, especially before midnight. As storms pass, it remains warm overnight. More tolerable humidity will be in place tomorrow, but it will be even hotter than today under some intense sunshine. It continues to feel like summer early next week, too.
EnvironmentWOOD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Let me start by saying the blog is not the #1 priority during active severe weather. I’ll try and update the blog and my twitter and facebook pages when time permits. We do TV first and we are always taking time to look at the weather. We have a Severe T-Storm Watch for most of the area (does not include the counties that border Indiana and does not include Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties).
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Another hot, humid afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We still see the development of patchy fog in a few areas during the early morning hours in all locations, especially near larger bodies of water, although the bigger weather story today will be the heat and humidity as a large ridge of high pressure continues to expand from The Southwest into the Deep South. Although, circulation around this ridge is funneling drier air into the region, there is still enough moisture available to help produce afternoon showers and thunderstorms. With high dew points topping 70-degrees, the Heat Index Readings will again be in the 100-104 degree range with some areas approaching the Heat Advisory Range.

