Jake Owen Mourns the Sudden Loss of His Beloved Dog, Slash

By Carena Liptak
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 12 days ago
Jake Owen is saying goodbye to a beloved family member. The singer lost one of his German Shepherd dogs, Slash, on Saturday night (July 10) due to a sudden medical event. Owen paid tribute to his four-legged companion on social media on Sunday. "I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly. The drs said his stomach had 'flipped' and even with emergency surgery, it wasn't enough to save him," the singer wrote.

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Jake Owen
Slash
