Police ID 2 men who drowned in waters off Ka‘u
Two Kona men apparently drowned Saturday night after falling into the ocean while fishing off a remote area of the Ka‘u coast. Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a 42-year-old man who fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea, according to police who released the details Tuesday following a request submitted by West Hawaii Today Monday.www.westhawaiitoday.com
Comments / 0