As Grayscale’s Big BTC Unlock Nears, JPMorgan Puzzles Over $23,000 Bitcoin Price ‘Fair Value’

Today, the Bitcoin price loses traction after hitting $39,785; losses likely to continue in the near term. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Since the past few days, traders can easily see that BTC/USD is likely to be back in the red zone posting minor losses of 1.08% on the day after commencing the trading at $39,149. However, the market movement has an intraday high of $39,785; although the world’s largest crypto touches the support level of $37,980 before going back to where it is currently trading at $38,727.