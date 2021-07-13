As Grayscale’s Big BTC Unlock Nears, JPMorgan Puzzles Over $23,000 Bitcoin Price ‘Fair Value’
Bitcoin has continued to play out in tight range since it found ground in the $29,000 area, a support area that was last established on diverse dates in January this year. Whereas most observers seem to only harbor a bullish bias, JPMorgan has constantly held that that Bitcoin could further drop to $23,000 before gathering enough momentum to resume a bullish move. Only a few other retail investors seem to be alive to this possibility.zycrypto.com
