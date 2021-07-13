Cancel
After Disney Reveals 'Black Widow' Streaming Revenues, Other Studios Feel the Pressure

By Rebecca Rubin
Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the old days, movie studios shared box office information in real time, allowing Hollywood and its denizens to quickly and easily assess whether a film was a hit or a flop. The streaming revolution has changed things, ushering in a “take our word for it” culture, in which the likes of Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon release vague pronouncements about how well “Bird Box,” “Wonder Woman 1984” or “Borat 2” did on their respective subscription-based streaming service without providing much in the way of empirical evidence.

