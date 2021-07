Nominated by her alumni peers, Dianna Wentzell, Ed.D. Director of Clinical Education, Associate Professor was awarded the Elizabeth Kennan Award from Mount Holyoke College. The Elizabeth Topham Kennan Award is given to an alum for outstanding achievement in and contributions to the field of education that exemplify the values and virtues set forth by the College honoring the service that former president Elizabeth Topham Kennan ’60 has given to the College and to higher education in general.