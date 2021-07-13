Title: Georgetown Lab Finds COVID-19 Transmission, Variant Risk Higher in Clusters of Unvaccinated U.S. Counties
A team of alumni, student and faculty researchers in the Bansal Lab is tracking COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, identifying five clusters of southeastern U.S. counties with high populations and lower-than-expected vaccination rates. According to the tracker, unvaccinated individuals have a higher chance of interacting with other unvaccinated individuals...www.georgetown.edu
