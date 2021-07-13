Title: Georgetown Lab Finds COVID-19 Transmission, Variant Risk Higher in Clusters of Unvaccinated U.S. Counties

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County health leaders say it’s concerning, but not surprising: COVID-19 numbers are on the rise as the delta variant continues to spread nationwide. The county reported 70 cases from Monday and 55 cases from Tuesday, which is an increase from the 10-15 daily cases the county was reporting in June and early July. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Bogen calls it a “stark reminder” that the virus isn’t done with us yet. “These numbers are concerning, but not surprising. Give the virus an opening, and it will enter. Unfortunately, we are giving it an...