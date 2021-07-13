Cancel
Georgetown, DC

Title: Georgetown Lab Finds COVID-19 Transmission, Variant Risk Higher in Clusters of Unvaccinated U.S. Counties

Georgetown University
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of alumni, student and faculty researchers in the Bansal Lab is tracking COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, identifying five clusters of southeastern U.S. counties with high populations and lower-than-expected vaccination rates. According to the tracker, unvaccinated individuals have a higher chance of interacting with other unvaccinated individuals...

