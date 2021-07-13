I had 5 minutes to evacuate from a California wildfire

(TNS) - I had just changed into my pajamas when I smelled the smoke. I had heard the fireworks earlier, but fireworks aren't exactly unusual in Vallejo in the run-up to Fourth of July, so I didn't think anything of it. Still, I went to the window. What I saw was a wave of embers, like a wall of glowing red, raining down from the sky. I didn't know anything else, I couldn't see anything else, but I slammed the window shut and started shouting.