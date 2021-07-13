Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amador County, CA

AmadorArts Council Brings Back TGIF Free Concerts in Amador County Parks

By Meghan Joy O'Keefe
ledger.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: Various Parks and Gardens in Amador County starting at St. George Hotel Gardens in Volcano CA. Jackson, CA — AmadorArts Council is pleased to announce the return of the TGIF FREE MUSIC IN THE PARKS series, beginning Friday July 16 from 6 to 8 PM at St. George Hotel Gardens in Volcano, CA. The first of ten concerts will feature Amador band, Teal Wheels, a five-piece cover band noted for original arrangements and great vocal harmonies. Bring your picnic, chairs, and smiles to this free community event. No outside beverages allowed, so please enjoy the outdoor no-host bar provided by the St. George Hotel.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, CA
Government
City
Sutter Creek, CA
Amador County, CA
Government
County
Amador County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Jackson, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Music#Teal Wheels#The St George Hotel#State Local Partner#The Jackson Rancheria#Equality Ca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy