AmadorArts Council Brings Back TGIF Free Concerts in Amador County Parks

Location: Various Parks and Gardens in Amador County starting at St. George Hotel Gardens in Volcano CA. Jackson, CA — AmadorArts Council is pleased to announce the return of the TGIF FREE MUSIC IN THE PARKS series, beginning Friday July 16 from 6 to 8 PM at St. George Hotel Gardens in Volcano, CA. The first of ten concerts will feature Amador band, Teal Wheels, a five-piece cover band noted for original arrangements and great vocal harmonies. Bring your picnic, chairs, and smiles to this free community event. No outside beverages allowed, so please enjoy the outdoor no-host bar provided by the St. George Hotel.