New York Jets safety Marcus Maye has the potential to be traded away from the Jets. New York franchise tagged Maye and failed to reach a contract agreement before the deadline this past week. Maye had a good season last year so teams can be reaching out to the Jets for their safety before the season rolls around. The free agent market for safeties is thin so he could be a viable option for most teams to try and trade for. Chat Sports host, Harrison Graham keeps you updated on the latest Jets rumors in today’s video! New York Jets rumors via Chat Sports right here on our Jets YouTube channel - https://www.