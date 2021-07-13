Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool crosses over with the MCU in official Disney video

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been waiting for years to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and now, he’s finally done it — sort of. In a new video posted to his social media accounts, the Vancouver-born actor reprises his role as the wise-cracking Marvel mercenary to take part in a “reaction” video to the trailer of Disney’s upcoming Free Guy film. It’s the perfect meta scenario for a character like Deadpool, as Reynolds also stars in Free Guy as the self-aware titular everyman in a video game who must save his virtual world before its publisher shuts it down.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Gal Gadot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Disney World#Green Lantern#Reynolds Deadpool#Avengers#Mcu#Red Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Reacts To Deadpool’s MCU Debut

There was a flurry of speculation recently that some big news might be coming regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after the actor cryptically posted two images online, one showing a piece of fan art displaying the mutant’s signature claws, and the other showing the star arm-in-arm with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over His ‘Fine Ass Arms’ As She Shares Their Private DMs

Blake Lively hilariously accused her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of acting thirsty on Instagram after he shared photos of his ‘fine ass arms’. Blake Lively, 33, had a bit of fun on Instagram on July 19 after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 44, shared photos of himself to his Instagram Stories. In the photos, which you can see below, Ryan tried to get a snapping turtle out of harm’s way. But while it may have seemed like a sweet gesture, Blake trolled Ryan and accused him of having ulterior motives for sharing the images.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On The DC & Marvel Differences

Along with discussing his firing by Marvel Studios, director James Gunn’s recently lengthy interview with The New York Times also touched upon the endless fanboy debate that will never die – DC vs. Marvel. Between the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” he’s now...
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Deadpool just joined MCU in the best video you'll see all week

Deadpool appears to have finally joined the MCU, sort of. To promote Ryan Reynolds’ latest flick, Free Guy, the Merc with a Mouth has teamed up with the MCU’s Korg for a new reaction-style video that is laced with Deadpool’s signature fourth wall breaking humor. This spoof video can almost...
Moviesimdb.com

The First Deadpool MCU Crossover Is Unexpected to Say the Least

It makes perfect sense that Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi would get together to promote their upcoming movie Free Guy, but no one was expecting the pair to show up as Deadpool and Korg in a brand new YouTube trailer reaction video. This marks the first time that Deadpool has...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Madness breaks out: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool makes his MCU character debut

Ryan Reynolds’ official YouTube channel has shared a video starring Deadpool and Korg! to promote the movie Free Guy. Video reactions are the order of the day on social networks and this time we have had an incredibly special one. As many of you know Ryan Reynolds premieres on August 20 Free Guy, a new action comedy in which he brings to life a character from a video game, and the actor has shared on his YouTube channel a spectacular reaction video starring Deadpool and Korg! character that the director and actor Taika Waiti gives life and that we have seen in the MCU in the films of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and it will reappear again in Thor: Love and Thunder.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Deadpool Officially Joins The MCU In New Trailer With Thor's Korg

The Merc with a Mouth has finally and officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but perhaps not in the way that you expected. Deadpool, played by the ever-sarcastic Ryan Reynolds, has had his first crossover with the rest of the MCU in an advert for Reynold's next film, Free Guy. In true Deadpool fashion, the YouTube video is completely fourth-wall-breaking, self-referential, and pokes fun at anything and everything.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Deadpool Joins The MCU To Promote 'Free Guy'

Sorta goofy, sorta cheesy, Deadpool is now officially a part of the MCU, as Ryan Reynolds and Disney use the character to promote the release of Free Guy, which also stars Taika Waititi, who appears in the following promo as the voice of Korg from the Thor movies. Watch below.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Pixar’s next film, ‘Turning Red,’ is really Canadian, eh?

Pixar has unveiled its next feature-length film, Turning Red, and it’s got some huge Canadian connections. To start, it’s being written and directed by Chinese-born, Toronto-raised director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 animated short Bao. Additionally, the film is set in Toronto and follows a teenager...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Has A Cheeky Response After Deadpool Made His MCU Debut With Korg

For anybody who worried that Disney would change Deadpool into something completely different from what we’ve come to know and love when he made his transition to the MCU, well, those fears can probably be set aside. In a recent trailer review of the movie Free Guy with none other than Marvel fan-favorite character Korg, we saw that Deadpool would retain the classic humor that made his first two movies so popular. Interestingly, the man behind the mask, Ryan Reynolds, had a cheeky response after Deadpool made his MCU debut with Korg.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy