Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool crosses over with the MCU in official Disney video

Ryan Reynolds’ official YouTube channel has shared a video starring Deadpool and Korg! to promote the movie Free Guy. Video reactions are the order of the day on social networks and this time we have had an incredibly special one. As many of you know Ryan Reynolds premieres on August 20 Free Guy, a new action comedy in which he brings to life a character from a video game, and the actor has shared on his YouTube channel a spectacular reaction video starring Deadpool and Korg! character that the director and actor Taika Waiti gives life and that we have seen in the MCU in the films of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and it will reappear again in Thor: Love and Thunder.