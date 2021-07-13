Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool crosses over with the MCU in official Disney video
Fans have been waiting for years to see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and now, he’s finally done it — sort of. In a new video posted to his social media accounts, the Vancouver-born actor reprises his role as the wise-cracking Marvel mercenary to take part in a “reaction” video to the trailer of Disney’s upcoming Free Guy film. It’s the perfect meta scenario for a character like Deadpool, as Reynolds also stars in Free Guy as the self-aware titular everyman in a video game who must save his virtual world before its publisher shuts it down.mobilesyrup.com
