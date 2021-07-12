Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's friends expect pair to move in together

Bennifer’s whirlwind tour of Europe just keeps getting hotter! The pair were spotted packing on the PDA as they docked in gorgeous Naples, Italy. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 48, are having the time of their lives in Europe! The couple were spotted passionately kissing on a dock in Naples, Italy as they stepped off their $130 million yacht on Friday, July 30. Ben and Jen only had eyes for each other as they soaked up the sun and the postcard worthy scenery, later boarding a smaller boat to tour around the area. As expected, J.Lo’s fashion game has been on point for the epic trip, consisting of designer bikinis, kimono’s and plenty of sexy dresses.
