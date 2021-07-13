Cancel
‘Roadrunner’ brings Anthony Bourdain back to life

By Ty Burr
Boston Globe
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you miss Anthony Bourdain — and for many, the celebrity chef’s death in 2018 felt like the loss of a close and troubled friend — Morgan Neville’s “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is a salve. Bourdain spent so much of his last 20 years being filmed, through four globe-trotting TV shows and endless media appearances, that the documentarian (“20 Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”) has a mountain of material from which to choose, much of it private moments caught on the fly. Bourdain doesn’t seem the subject of the film so much as its narrator, and “Roadrunner” brings him eerily and empathetically back to life.

www.bostonglobe.com

