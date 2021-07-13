UPDATE: Woman faces manslaughter charges after crashing into another vehicle, injuring the other driver who later died

A woman who allegedly crashed into another driver while fleeing from the Waterloo Premium Outlets last month has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after the driver died.

Shyquest K. Powell, 20, was charged by Seneca County Sheriff’s office with felony counts of assault and manslaughter on Monday after the driver of the other vehicle, Brett Rising, 66, of Junius, died from his injuries.

She was previously charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st, criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd, leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

She was released released on her own recognizance on those charges but failed to comply with the conditions of her release. As a result a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12th.

She was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of $10,000 bail and $20,000 bond.

Powell was accompanied with a 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to her age, at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old was arrested July 13th and issued an appearance ticket for the additional charges of assault in the 1st, grand larceny in the 3rd, and conspiracy in the 5th. She was arraigned at the Seneca County Youth Part Court and released.

Assisting in the arrest of Powell was the Syracuse Police Department.

