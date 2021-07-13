Galactic gamma ray bursts predicted last year show up right on schedule

The first half of this year has already been filled with tons of amazing astronomical events, and the rest of 2021 is shaping up to be just as good. On July 23, the sixth full moon of the year will grace the night sky with its face fully illuminated for star-gazers to see. Referred to as the Buck, Thunder, or Hay Moon, this is the time of year when male buck deer begin to grow their new antlers. The Full Moon will be in Aquarius, meaning your emotions might be more complicated than usual since this sign is known to be one with its feelings. Be sure to take a minute to connect with how you feel, and don't let fear, anger, or jealousy ruin your night.