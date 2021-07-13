Cancel
Iowa State

Forget Grubhub, THIS Is How Iowa Farmers Get Lunch Delivered [VIDEO]

By Johnny Marks
 12 days ago
Farmers are some of the hardest-working folks you'll find. There is no '9 to 5', and often, there's no true off day or vacation. It's work, work, WORK. Oh, and more work. So, with that in mind, they still have to eat, right? What better way to do so without skipping a beat than by having an aerial sandwich delivery? It happened, and it was caught on video by a TikTok-farmer who goes by drylander on the popular app.

Waterloo, IA
