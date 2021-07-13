Cancel
2021 Class 6A Region II Outlook: Predictions for every district, projected playoff matchups and regional winners

texasfootball.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 11-6A dominated Region II a year ago as district rivals Duncanville and Cedar Hill both took home the regional title and DeSoto fell to Duncanville in the Division I regional final. Will the I-20 district dominate again in 2021?. Garland ISD was shutout in the post-season a year ago,...

www.texasfootball.com

Hardin County, IAIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Class 2A Regional Semifinal: Tigers advance to Finals with 9-6 win

South Hardin may have entered the Class 2A Regional Semifinal against Columbus Catholic as the underdogs, but it was the Tigers that left on top. The visitors were not ready to have their highlight reel of a season come to an end as they pounded out a 9-6 win at the 13th-ranked Sailors expense. The win sends the Tigers to their first regional final appearance in more than a decade.
Fort Worth, TXtexasfootball.com

Fort Worth Christian's Sanford developing championship mindset

After five seasons in the Alabama high school ranks, Fort Worth Christian head coach Nate Sanford is back in Texas – where he previously spent 15 years in the same position for numerous programs – at the school he got his first head coaching gig. TexasFootball.com caught up with Sanford...
Georgia StateDaily Press

Region/State roundup: Lionsbridge FC to host team from Georgia in playoffs

USL League Two named the matchups for this weekend’s Southern Conference playoff matches at Christopher Newport’s Towne Bank Stadium. At 5 p.m. Saturday, East Atlanta FC (6-5-3) will meet The Villages SC (8-1-1). Then at 7:30, Lionsbridge FC, the host team, will play the South Georgia Tormenta FC 2 (10-3-1) in the Lions’ playoff debut.
Benbrook, TXtexasfootball.com

DCTF Coaching Q&A: Benbrook head coach Cody Slater

In its fifth season as a varsity program, Benbrook came oh-so close to winning its first-ever district title as the Bobcats just fell just short to Kennedale, 16-13, in overtime in a game that ended up serving as the district title decider. Coming off a 6-5 season in 2020, the...
Midland, TXtexasfootball.com

Meet My Midland Community Spotlight: Rusty Purser, Midland Greenwood

Midland Greenwood High School is a special place to Rusty Purser. Not only does Purser have deep family ties attached to the school and community, but he now finds himself back home after 19 years. This time, he brings his family with him as the head coach and athletic director of the Greenwood football program.
Cleburne, TXtexasfootball.com

Casey Walraven building Cleburne's football program the right way

This past decade, for the most part, was one to forget for the Yellow Jacket faithful of Cleburne… specifically 2017. From the outside looking in, the cause for this embarrassment seems straightforward: the school’s football team finished with an 0-10 mark, losing its regular season contests by an average margin of 24 points – including a 66-13 defeat to Everman. It was the program’s worst campaign in recent memory.
College Sportstexasfootball.com

Texas Football announces 2021 Preseason All-Texas Small College Team

The Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine hit the shelves in stores last week and football fans everywhere had reason to rejoice. Following the strangest year in college football history, fans and sportswriters are both ready for a return to some form of normality. Thus, it is time to reveal the...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Rochester FC loses in Midwest Regional playoffs

Rochester FC fell 5-2 on Saturday night to the Milwaukee Bavarians in the United Premier Soccer League Midwest Regional playoffs at Rochester Regional Stadium. Rochester FC, which had been hot recently, got goals from Midhat Mujic and Charlie Foster. Mujic found the refereeing hard to take. “Our guys played really...
Pike County, ALTroy Messenger

Bulldogs to face competitive Class 3A Region 4 schedule

The Pike County Bulldogs football team is striving to make the postseason for the ninth consecutive season in 2021. To do that, the Bulldogs will have to navigate through a competitive Region 4 schedule. The Bulldogs’ schedule includes four home games in 2021 and six road games including their jamboree...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

District 25-6A football summer preview series: Defensive backs

1. Vista Ridge: New head coach Chad Scott, the team’s former defensive coordinator, will lean on a talented and seasoned set of defensive backs that may just form the best secondary in the Austin area. Jonathan Clark, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior whom the coaches call “a field general,” is the lone first-team, all-District 25-6A defensive back in 2020 to return this season. He had 80 tackles and three interceptions a year ago and gives the Rangers a fast and physical presence who can line up all over the field. Classmate Axel Allen is a fierce hitter despite his 5-10, 170-pound frame and thrived after moving to safety a year ago with 80 tackles and two forced fumbles. Reed Runkel, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, returns to another safety spot after 62 tackles last season. Junior Syion Allen, the younger brother of former Vista Ridge star Emon Allen and the son of former Texas football player Taje Allen, emerged as a starter at cornerback last year and gives the unit another emerging star.
Footballsportswar.com

Regional matchups that barely move the needle

And definitely won’t increase the per team payout. Adding just to add. Cool for some VT and Pitt fans but that’s it. Guess we’ll see if this goes through. I could see it happening only if it is part of some larger negotiation with ESPN to come out from under the 2036 contract. Guess thinking there on ESPN’s part is to keep more schools/conferences viable. Going all-in on 16 teams -by default - is a dangerous game to play.
Footballreporternewssports.com

Dawson ready to defend their District 23-6A crown

PEARLAND DAWSON — In 2019, the Dawson Eagles were a pre-season pick to finish third in the District 23-6A standings. They finished first as 23-6A champions. In 2020, the Eagles were a pre-season pick to finish second in 23-6A. The Eagles finished undefeated at 7-0 to claim their second straight district title.
Sportseastcentraliowanews.com

Anamosa softball - Class 3A regional semi-final: Throw out the records

Normally when Anamosa and Monticello get together in just about any sport, you throw out the records as the two rival programs almost always seem to bring out the best in each other making for intriguing and competitive match-ups. Friday, July 9, however, a pressure-filled class 3A regional softball semi-final...
Sportseastcentraliowanews.com

Springville softball - Class 1A regional first-round: No surprises this time

The last time the Springville softball team saw Midland, the Orioles were sweating their way through an extremely tight come-from-behind win in Wyoming back on June 10. As Springville prepared to play the Eagles yet again, this time hosting a class 1A regional first-round contest Tuesday, July 6, Oriole softball coach Joe Martin wanted a pressure-free game with as little drama as possible.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Region 2C playoffs start on Thursday

NEW ULM — The postseason for Region 2C begins Thursday with two games in New Ulm, one in Springfield and one in Stark. All have 7:30 p.m. first pitches. At Johnson Park, eighth-seeded Sleepy Eye meets ninth-seeded Essig and at Mueller Park, fifth-seeded Courtland battles 12th-seeded Gibbon. In Springfield, sixth-seeded...

