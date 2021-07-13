2021 Class 6A Region II Outlook: Predictions for every district, projected playoff matchups and regional winners

1. Vista Ridge: New head coach Chad Scott, the team’s former defensive coordinator, will lean on a talented and seasoned set of defensive backs that may just form the best secondary in the Austin area. Jonathan Clark, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior whom the coaches call “a field general,” is the lone first-team, all-District 25-6A defensive back in 2020 to return this season. He had 80 tackles and three interceptions a year ago and gives the Rangers a fast and physical presence who can line up all over the field. Classmate Axel Allen is a fierce hitter despite his 5-10, 170-pound frame and thrived after moving to safety a year ago with 80 tackles and two forced fumbles. Reed Runkel, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, returns to another safety spot after 62 tackles last season. Junior Syion Allen, the younger brother of former Vista Ridge star Emon Allen and the son of former Texas football player Taje Allen, emerged as a starter at cornerback last year and gives the unit another emerging star.