From ‘distress’ to ‘unscathed’ — mental health of UW students during spring 2020

It was a typical early summer day in the Bay Area — a brisk, cloudy morning that would warm up as soon as the sun came out. For a small group of youth, however, it was not a typical day. For many, it was the first time they would meet classmates they might only recognize from last year’s Zoom classroom. Nervous energy, coupled with the necessary safety precautions, served as a constant reminder that it wasn’t a typical school day – or year. The masks and social distancing were reminders that once normal events – in this case, summer camp – were no longer normal affairs.