Sony LSPX-S3 glass sound speaker provides 360° sound and has a candle-like LED light

Cover picture for the article

Set the mood with the Sony LSPX-S3 glass sound speaker. This unique home accessory plays 360 degrees of sound and adds a candlelit glow to any room. Incredibly, the entire organic glass tube vibrates, delivering clear sound in all directions. What’s more, an optimized passive radiator gives you clear low-end notes, and the 46 mm speaker provides a powerful midrange. Even better, the stylish satin finish and elegant glass tube are sure to match your interior. Moreover, with 32 levels of brightness, you’ll find just the right balance for your space. Additionally, the Candlelight mode creates a calming atmosphere. With this glass speaker, you can expect Bluetooth connectivity, stereo pairing, and the Music Center app. Furthermore, with a battery life of up to 8 hours, you can listen all evening. Finally, a sleep timer lets you listen while you fall asleep.

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
Electronicswmleader.com

Ikea and Sonos picture frame speaker review: wall of sound

Ikea and Sonos are back with the latest product in their collaborative Symfonisk series. The lineup’s purpose is to make technology — in this case, wireless speakers — fit in better with home decor and furnishings. After releasing a table lamp and bookshelf speaker two years ago, the companies have come up with a third act that doesn’t require any table, shelf, or floor space at all — because it hangs on your wall. The new $200 Symfonisk “picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker” will be available at Ikea’s stores on July 15th.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Sony’s New “Glass” Speaker Looks Like a Kerosene Lamp

People are sick and tired of speakers that look like speakers. At least, that seems to be the idea behind Sony’s LSPX-S3, a Bluetooth speaker that looks like an old-fashioned oil lamp—it even uses an LED to imitate a fiery red wick. But is it worth $350?. Sony introduced its...
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

Sony Blends Light And Sound In Its Latest Wireless Speaker Featuring A Flickering Glass Tweeter

Sony has always been known for firsts. Whether that be the Trinitron TV tube or the Walkman, the company has a way of leading the way from time to time with new technology. Today Sony has announced that it’s launching a new wireless glass sound speaker – the LSPX-S3. With an organic glass tweeter and candlelight mode, the speaker is designed to be a perfect blend of sound and illumination for creating an instant cozy atmosphere anywhere in the home.
RetailANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Sony unveils new wireless glass speaker

If you’ve gotten bored with the way most wireless speakers in the market look like, you might want to take a look at the new one that Sony has just unveiled. The Sony LSPX-S3 is a wireless glass speaker, probably the first one of its kind. It might look like an electric lamp at first glance but it actually works with an organic glass tweeter to give “clear and powerful high tones” as well as “widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion.”
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

2021 MakerMade M2 CNC Kit automated cutting machine offers max. speeds of 40 inches/min

Unconventional and massively capable, the 2021 MakerMade M2 CNC Kit automated cutting machine boasts a practical CNC design for incredible projects. In particular, it offers cutting speeds of up to 40 inches per minute to power through DIY tasks. It’s also strong thanks to its upright frame that offers a generous 4 foot by 8 foot of cutting space on an 18-inch deep footprint. Because using power tools can be messy, the 2021 MakerMade M2 CNC Kit includes built-in dust collection. Moreover, this automated cutting machine cuts through various materials including wood, soft metals, plastics, foam, and more. For additional functionality, you can purchase a laser etching kit. Finally, you’ll receive the following standard components on the kit: an electronic control board with enhanced features. Other standards include 11-foot drive chains, chain ring mount hardware, and more.
Electronicsstereonet.com

Sony’s Glass Tweetered LSPX-S3 Promises Crystal Clear Sound

Sony's LSPX-S3 is part speaker and part lamp thanks to glass tweeter and candlelight mode. The Sony LSP-S3 is a portable speaker packing a candlelight mode. If that doesn't pique your interest, the organic glass tweeter might. This minimalistic and elegant portable home speaker uses what Sony calls Advanced Vertical...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair has cold-cure foam and a comfy pebble seat base

Get the ultimate gaming comfort with the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair. This ergonomic gaming chair features cold-cure foam that provides medium-firm support. It gives you a gentle, cradle-like feel and distributes weight evenly. What’s more, the pebble seat base has a curvature that guides you to the middle for a healthy posture. Moreover, you can choose from 3 upholstery types: Leatherette, Fabric, and NAPA Leather. They all offer durability and years of use. Meanwhile, the 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support feature adapts to your spine. Additionally, the backrest, multi-tilt, and hydraulic mechanisms allow you to personalize your ergonomics. Furthermore, the magnetic memory foam head pillow slides up and down for the right fit. It also has a layer of cooling gel. Finally, the full-metal 4D armrests and the aluminum wheelbase make this a chair you’re going to want to own.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Shadeeco convertible sunshade & hammock is easy to carry with you and set up quickly

Have a better time outdoors with the Shadeeco convertible sunshade & hammock. With an all-in-one design, it acts as a shade tent, hammock, and backpack. And it’s super easy to carry it with you. Set it up in just 10 minutes when you get to the beach or park using the grass and beach anchors to keep it securely put. Additionally, you can easily move the position of the shade throughout the day depending on the angle of the sun. Offering UV protection, the Shadeeco has a modular design that lets you connect multiple of them together. Want to use it as a hammock? That’s easy: the top shade and the bottom shade convert into two hammocks in minutes. Finally, this strong, reliable, lightweight sunshade comes with a comfortable blanket that you can relax on.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Sony’s LSPX-S3 might be the most interesting Bluetooth speaker of 2021

Although we don’t cover Bluetooth speakers as much as we’d like, there are still some pretty great options out there for you to choose from. But while some like JBL focus on offering a speaker that you can take with you, Sony’s LSPX-S3 takes a different approach. The LSPX-S3 looks more like something you would find in an antique store, and less like a Bluetooth speaker.
MusicSonic State

Shattering A Wine Glass With Sound

Recorded at 187,500FPS by the Slow Mo guys 15/07/21. The Slow Mo Guys host one of the biggest youtube channels, with all sorts of slow-motion antics; exploding things, dropping things and setting things on fire at unbelievable frame rates. Here they shatter a wine glass by playing its resonant frequency at amplified volumes - with a big light, safety goggles, muffs and a very expensive camera (Phantom TMX 7510).
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Crazy Horse Craft Minimalist Key Holder features a one-piece premium vegetable-tanned leather design

Keep your keys in one, organized place with the Crazy Horse Craft Minimalist Key Holder. It’s handmade and features premium quality vegetable-tanned Crazy Horse Italian leather. What’s more, the one-piece leather construction is foldable and helps separate your keys. This lets you avoid that jingling sound and prevents scratches. What’s more, the two compartments can hold up to four keys. So if you live in an apartment and open several locks just to get in the front door, this is the EDC item for you. Moreover, this leather good keeps your most important keys in one place. That way, you won’t have to dig for them in your backpack. Additionally, the high-quality leather becomes glossier with use and time. It’s a lovely antique look that just gets better.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer connects and mixes up to 7 audio input sources

Enhance your phone or tablet podcasts, music videos, and more with the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer. This web-creation gadget lets you connect and mix up to seven different audio input sources with studio quality. That way, you can connect microphones, instruments, and more, so you can sound your best. What’s more, this creative gadget works with your favorite services like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Even better, it makes solo use as well as collaborations a breeze. Moreover, the GO:MIXER PRO-X comes with cables for connecting to pretty much any kind of iOS or Android mobile device. You can connect it digitally to USB-C or Lightning devices. Alternatively, go analog with the TRRS cable. Finally, with its palm-size form factor and the ability to charge from your mobile device, this gadget is made for on-the-go creation.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

CORKY X sunglasses-mounted rearview mirror lets you see traffic behind you when cycling

Preserve your aerodynamics while easily seeing approaching traffic from behind with the CORKY X sunglasses-mounted rearview mirror. Designed to allow you to look behind you without physically glancing over your shoulder as you cycle, this accessory could be lifesaving. It sits at the very corner of your visual periphery to not block your view of the road ahead. In fact, it fits right on your spectacles/sunglasses. And it has an aesthetic that looks rather familiar if you’re a tech enthusiast. Moreover, it comes with a universally retrofittable design. Simply attach it to any piece of eyewear securely, comfortably, and in mere seconds. The product’s weight, form factor, aerodynamics, and functionality play a critical role in ensuring it works flawlessly without failing or causing an accident. Its lightweight 14-gram design doesn’t cause your glasses to tilt. Finally, minimal-tolerance assembly prevents vibrations as you ride on rough terrain.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds have 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction

Complete your WFH setup with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds. These stylish earbuds boast 2 microphones in each earbud with beamforming noise reduction along with cVc 8.0 technology. What’s more, the microphones enhance voice pick up and eliminate background noises, so it’s great for home offices. Moreover, graphene drivers provide music with a wide soundstage, and the BassUp technology heightens bass by up to 43%. Additionally, you get up to 7 hours of listening from a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case. In fact, you can even get an extra hour of playtime after just a 10-minute charge. Moreover, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a strong connection between the Life P2 and your device. Furthermore, you get a secure, satisfying fit in just 3 steps. Finally, with a waterproof rating of IPX7, these earphones stand up to sweat, rain, and water.
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ENVY x360 13″ Convertible Laptop features a 360-degree hinge with touch and pen support

Bring ideas to life with the HP ENVY x360 13″ Convertible Laptop. This device provides the support and practicality you need to capture your creativity. In particular, it features a 360-degree hinge to easily adapt to your work setup and to incorporate touch and pen support at the same time. So you can capture intricate sketches with complete precision. Moreover, this laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor to support your creations with minimal delays and distractions. It also supports fast charging and can boost the battery by around 50% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, use this device in your downtime, too. Sporting Audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, and HP Audio Boost, it provides an immersive experience for listening to music or watching shows. Finally, at 2.92 lb, it’s lightweight and suitable for taking on daily commutes.

