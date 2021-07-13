Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Roses match at Headingley marred by Dom Leech injury

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ied0Y_0avqSKLs00
The third day of the Roses fixture was suspended after 23.2 overs (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Yorkshire seamer Dom Leech suffered an unfortunate knee injury while attempting to prevent a boundary before play was suspended after 23.2 overs on day three of the LV= Insurance County Championship match against Lancashire.

The 20-year-old lost his footing and crashed into the concrete foundations of the Western Terrace at Headingley after preventing a four by Luke Wells, whose 97 not out had helped Lancashire to 411 for two.

Leech was treated for approximately 15 minutes and then taken to hospital with his left leg in a brace. An early tea was called at 2.15pm before umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong abandoned play for the day at 4:30pm after two inspections of the bowlers’ run-ups at one end, where Jordan Thompson had earlier slipped while bowling.

A Yorkshire statement read: “Play has been abandoned for the day due to unfit and unsafe conditions. Water has risen to the surface in key areas where there has been most activity, including the bowlers’ run-ups.”

There was no play on the second day of the Roses fixture because of heavy rain so a draw now seems the likeliest outcome – although both teams have qualified for Division One of the next phase of this competition.

Joey Evison’s career-best haul of five for 21 ensured Nottinghamshire will be in Division One as Durham succumbed to 165 in response to their opponents’ 328 at Emirates Riverside.

Nottinghamshire, who have guaranteed themselves a top-two finish in their group, decided against enforcing the follow-on and increased their lead to 288 after closing on 125 for five, with Haseeb Hameed top-scoring with 58.

Warwickshire are on the brink of joining Nottinghamshire from their group despite encountering prolonged Worcestershire resistance in the New Road derby.

Daryl Mitchell’s 113 and an unbeaten 98 from Ed Barnard eked out a 20-run lead for the home side in reply to the visitors’ 395 and they still have two wickets in hand. But the Bears will seal a spot amongst the six teams who will fight it out for the crown in September if they avoid defeat on Wednesday.

England spinner Jack Leach took five wickets as Somerset celebrated securing their place in Division One by putting Surrey under pressure.

Leach finished with five for 42 from 33 overs, including 19 maidens, as Surrey reached 239 for eight in reply to Somerset’s 429.

Nick Gubbins’ unbeaten 137 set Hampshire up to press for victory at Cheltenham as they declared on 486 for seven before Gloucestershire closed day three on 107 for three in their second innings to trail by 150.

Gubbins’ first century for his new county, in the second match of his loan from Middlesex ahead of a permanent move, leaves Hampshire firm favourites to secure the victory they need to leapfrog Gloucestershire and qualify for Division One.

Stephen Eskinazi batted with a runner to score a vital 53 not out from 173 balls to boost Middlesex’s hopes of beating Leicestershire at Northwood.

Middlesex had a 96-run first-innings advantage after bowling Leicestershire out for 228 but quickly sank to 17 for four in their second innings before Eskinazi led the recovery to lift his side into a lead of 272.

Ali Orr’s maiden first-class century ushered Sussex into a lead of 293 after they closed on 277 for three against Sussex at Canterbury.

Orr hit 119, including 19 fours, while his opening partner Tom Haines was out for 94 just before stumps after Kent were all out for 165 in their first innings, with Jamie Atkins taking career-best figures of five for 51.

Kiran Carlson and Chris Cooke both notched unbeaten centuries for Glamorgan against Northamptonshire at Sophia Gardens.

Carlson’s sublime 170 not out was the jewel in the crown of Glamorgan’s 462 for four – in response to the visitors’ 215 – as he and captain Cooke (133no) shared an unbeaten club-record fifth-wicket stand of 307.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Evison
Person
Ed Barnard
Person
Chris Cooke
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Kiran Carlson
Person
Tom Haines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headingley#Bears#Lv#Division One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Affray case against Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke dropped

Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke is no longer facing a charge of affray after the case against him was dropped. The 25-year-old, who is rated as one of the most talented county players yet to receive a senior England cap, was charged following an incident in Powys last year and was expecting to stand trial in Mold Crown Court this week.
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Oh poo – Charles puts his foot in it at Great Yorkshire Show

The Prince of Wales was told it was good luck after he trod in a cow pat at the Great Yorkshire Show. Charles and Camilla spent hours touring major agricultural show at Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in sweltering conditions. It was the largest public gathering – with some 20,000 visitors –...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scott Quigley leaves Barrow for Stockport

Barrow have announced striker Scott Quigley has moved to Stockport for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old joined Barrow in 2019 and went on to score 35 times in 78 appearances, including 15 goals in League Two last season. The sale comes with Quigley having requested to move, the club said...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Yorkshire 'very confident' second T20 between England and Pakistan will take place despite final day of their match against Lancashire being abandoned at Headingley due to unfit outfield... 24 hours after Dominic Leech suffered horror knee injury

Yorkshire say they are 'very confident' Sunday's second Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan will go ahead as planned despite the Roses County Championship match being abandoned for the second successive day due to an unfit outfield. Play on the fourth day was scrapped by the umpires Ian Gould and...
SportsThe Guardian

Yorkshire’s Dom Leech sustains horror injury: county cricket – as it happened

At Headingley, Yorkshire’s Dom Leech collided with the concrete foundations of the Western Terrace while fielding and sustained a terrible injury to his left leg. The Yorkshire physio, Kunwar Bansil, drove him to hospital after the club was told an ambulance would take two hours. It was Leech’s first game with the Yorkshire first team.
BBC

Katie Taylor and Josh Warrington to both appear on Headingley card in September

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will fight in Leeds on 4 September, while former men's featherweight world champion Josh Warrington also returns to action. Taylor, 35, defends her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts against American Jennifer Han at the city's Headingley Stadium. Warrington, 30, the former IBF featherweight...
SkySports

England level T20 series against Pakistan as spinners do the damage at Headingley

England levelled the T20 series against Pakistan with a 45-run win as their spinners came to the fore at Emerald Headingley. After setting the tourists 201 to win, Adil Rashid (2-30), Moeen Ali (2-32) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) shared five wickets between them through the middle overs to leave Pakistan's chase in tatters and despite some brief lower-order resistance, they finished on 155-9.
WorldBBC

Glamorgan Cricket: James Harris to rejoin Welsh county

Experienced Welsh all-rounder James Harris is to rejoin Glamorgan from Middlesex for the 2022 season. Harris, 31, played six seasons for Glamorgan after making his debut aged 16. He left for Lord's with an eye on improving his international chances, appearing frequently for England Lions and making a senior T20...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Local hero Jonny Bairstow stuns Headingley with impressive Welsh Fire knock

Jonny Bairstow shone as a visiting player on what is normally his home ground as Welsh Fire beat Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Headingley. The Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman, captain of the Fire, was on familiar territory in his first outing of the new competition and looked at ease by hitting 56 from 36 balls in his side’s imposing 173 for four.
WorldBBC

Women's Hundred: Manchester's bowlers dominate Birmingham early on

Phoenix 35-3 Runs very hard to come by so far for Phoenix. Originals going with the slower options and they don't hang around between deliveries either. A huge swing but she got nowhere near it. Threlkeld had all the time in the world. WICKET. Arlott st Threlkeld b Lamb 4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy