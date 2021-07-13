Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin recall petition approved for circulation

LOS ANGELES - A petition for the recall of Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin was approved for circulation, the City Clerk announced Tuesday. Bonin was served with a recall notice on June 15, which made him the second council member to be the target of a recall effort in less than a week, along with Councilwoman Nithya Raman. The draft petition for Raman's recall was approved by the City Clerk on Friday.