Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors on 4 More Cruise Ships

According to FOX10, Carnival Cruise Line has announced that its service will return to Mobile with the Carnival Sensation, scheduled to begin service on October 21. It would be the first cruise to depart from Mobile since the industry was shut down in March 2020 (Cruises from Mobile Could Restart in July). Carnival said that unvaccinated passengers will be allowed on cruises, but all unvaccinated people, including children under 12, will be required to follow guidelines. All unvaccinated passengers will be subject to COVID-19 testing before the cruise, and if the cruise is longer than four days, those passengers must take another test before debarking. Unvaccinated passengers will also face a $150 per person charge to cover the costs of testing, reporting and screenings. Masks will be required for unvaccinated guests in enclosed areas of the ship, such as the piano bar, arcade, spa, salon, casino, shops and medical center.