Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch boasts a gamification rewards system

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hit your daily step count with help from the Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch. This limited-edition smartwatch features a gamification rewards system. It unlocks new animations as you reach your step goals. In fact, Mario grows stronger when he gets a super mushroom. And you can keep the pace going with Mario on the pipe. What’s more, with five new Mario watch faces that run the gamut from discrete to flamboyant, you get a style to suit your mood. Moreover, with pulse management, GPS localization, a companion app, and Wear OS, this smartwatch has all the modern features you need. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal case and water resistance make this timepiece durable. Finally, with two straps, you can mix up your style. Getting your steps in is about to become more fun.

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

