Brighton defender Matt Clarke joins West Brom on loan for the season

 12 days ago
Matt Clarke has joined West Brom on loan. (PA Archive)

West Brom have signed Brighton defender Matt Clarke on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old joined the Seagulls from Portsmouth on a four-year contract in the summer of 2019 but has yet to make an appearance for the club.

It will be the third consecutive season that the centre-back has been on loan in the Championship having spent the previous two campaigns at Derby.

Brighton’s pathway development manager David Weir said: “Matt has done very well in his time with Derby and shown he is very adept at Championship level and there was no shortage of clubs interested in taking him on loan.

“Having just come down from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion will be pushing for an instant return to the top level, and Matt will no doubt go there with that aim.

“We will be monitoring his progress and wish him well for the new season ahead.”

Clarke becomes the third new signing under new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

