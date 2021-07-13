Cancel
Tennis

‘Heartbreaking’ coronavirus news ends Johanna Konta’s Olympic hopes

newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
Johanna Konta (PA Wire)

British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after contracting Covid-19 and being unable to train properly.

Konta was ruled out of Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive and her being deemed as a close contact, so she had to spend 10 days in self-isolation.

The 30-year-old revealed in a statement on Twitter she had subsequently developed symptoms and then also returned a positive test result, which has left her unable to train for the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Konta had played herself into form on the grass by winning her first title for four years in Nottingham.

The British number one then decided to withdraw from tournaments in Birmingham and Eastbourne in order to rest her troublesome knee and ensure she was in prime shape for Wimbledon, only to have her hopes dashed.

“As some of you may know, I was unable to compete at Wimbledon this year after a member of my team tested positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately, whilst self-isolating, I also developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus,” Konta said on Twitter.

Johanna Konta with the trophy at the WTA Viking Open in Nottingham (PA Wire)

“As a result, I have been unable to train for the last two and a half weeks and sadly, this has put my body in a situation where I am unable to ask it to be fully ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“This is a heart-breaking reality for me, as representing Team GB at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 is one of my most treasured memories from my career so far.

“I’ll be doing my best to get myself back to full health and fitness and ready to be competing again soon.

“During this time, I’ll also be glued to my TV cheering on my fellow Team GB athletes competing in Tokyo and I hope you will all join me.”

