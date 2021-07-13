Cancel
Boston Red Sox select St. Augustine grad Josh Hood in MLB Draft

By Patrick Mulranen
Atlantic City Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood was selected Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox in the 20th round (586 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft. Hood, an infielder, is the second former Cape-Atlantic League standout selected in this year’s draft, a three-day event that ended with Tuesday’s 20th round. Recent Mainland Regional graduate Chase Petty was taken Sunday with the 26th pick of the first round by the Minnesota Twins.

