Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Livingston sign Aldershot striker Joel Nouble and loan him to Arbroath

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtPtv_0avqR1hX00
Joel Nouble in action for Haringey Borough (PA Archive)

Livingston have signed striker Joel Nouble from Aldershot and immediately loaned him to Arbroath.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract but will spend the coming season at Gayfield.

Nouble scored five goals in 31 appearances for National League side Aldershot last season.

Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to bring Joel in to the club. He is at a good age and has very good attributes that have shone through in training.

“I think getting him in full-time with ourselves on a daily basis while playing football in the Championship with Arbroath will be massively beneficial to both parties.

“He can play on the left-hand side or through the middle and will bring a different dynamic to our front line when he returns.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Nouble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dundee United camaraderie made new deal a ‘no-brainer’ for Ryan Edwards

Defender Ryan Edwards hailed the atmosphere among the Dundee United squad after signing a new two-year contract. Edwards has committed his future until the summer of 2023 following speculation linking Tranmere, Wigan and Fleetwood with interest in the centre-back. The 27-year-old arrived at Tannadice from Blackpool last summer, making 33...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scott Quigley leaves Barrow for Stockport

Barrow have announced striker Scott Quigley has moved to Stockport for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old joined Barrow in 2019 and went on to score 35 times in 78 appearances, including 15 goals in League Two last season. The sale comes with Quigley having requested to move, the club said...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Leicester sign former Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League rivals Southampton. The 31-year-old, who won 19 international caps between 2012 and 2017 and travelled to Euro 2016, has signed a two-year contract with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. “I’m really happy to be...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Similarities to Birkdale giving me big confidence boost at Open – Jordan Spieth

Former champion Jordan Spieth admits he has got Royal Birkdale feels this week and it has helped propel him into contention on the first day of the 149th Open Championship. The American has not won a major since lifting the Claret Jug on the Southport links four years ago and underwent a career slump, partially attributable to a hand injury which significantly affected his game.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Robbie Neilson likes what he sees from his Hearts youngsters

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed his young players after a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Cove Rangers. Finlay Pollock almost marked his full debut with a goal when the 17-year-old’s first-half strike came off the post. Neilson told Premier Sports: “I was delighted for him, a big Hearts fan...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Stevenage sign striker Jamie Reid

Stevenage have signed striker Jamie Reid from Mansfield for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored seven goals for the Stags last season, having joined them following a prolific spell with Torquay in the National League in which he netted 78 times in 144 games. Reid told the club’s website: “I...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Livingston land Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on season-long loan

Livingston manager David Martindale revealed his delight at getting 19-year-old Ben Williamson on a season-long loan from Rangers. The Scotland Under-21s midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Arbroath, alongside Jack Hamilton and Carlo Pignatiello, where he caught the eye of the Livi boss. Williamson has...
Premier LeagueBBC

Joe Pigott: Ipswich Town sign former AFC Wimbledon striker

Ipswich Town have signed striker Joe Pigott on a three-year contract after he turned down a new deal with fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon. The 27-year-old spent three seasons with the Dons, scoring 54 goals in 157 appearances for the club. Former Maidstone and Charlton player Pigott scored 22...
Premier LeagueBBC

Aaron Pressley: AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford striker on loan

League One club AFC Wimbledon have signed Brentford striker Aaron Pressley on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has made only three senior appearances for the Bees, but scored 19 goals for the west London club's B team last season. "Aaron was our number one priority in terms of forward...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves to sign Bendeguz Bolla before Grasshoppers loan

Wolves are set to sign Hungarian international Bendeguz Bolla – and send him straight out on loan to Grasshoppers. A deal has been agreed for the 21-year-old right-back, who has been playing for Ferhervar in his homeland. And as long as the final details are all sorted out as expected,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy