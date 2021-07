Keeping the late Paul Walker's memory alive isn't just a metaphoric thing in the Fast & Furious franchise, since his character, Brian O'Conner, actually is alive. Though the actor died during the filming of 2015's Furious 7, that film ended with Brian driving into the sunset. In the Fast-verse, he's simply retired from all things fast and/or furious in order to raise his kids with wife Mia (Jordana Brewster). In The Fate of the Furious, Brian and Mia were left out of the loop, lest the mission put their family in danger.