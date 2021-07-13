Freelancing craze offers challenger banks an opportunity

Traditional banks are facing an existential threat from FinTech firms in every aspect of their business ranging from payment services to corporate lending. Technological innovations have reshaped financial markets for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Advancement in metallurgical engineering led to the creation of metal coins; the invention of the printing press facilitated the widespread use of paper currency; the electronics and communication revolution led to the development of the ATM. The list is endless. But there is something unique about the recent disruption. Instead of financial firms using technology to create innovative products, tech firms are now directly entering the banking space with novel solutions for customers. Will banks become obsolete? What does this transition mean for the CFOs and corporate leaders?