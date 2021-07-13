Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Latest FDA Pembrolizumab Approval Expands Label to Cutaneous SCCs

By Sharon Worcester
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy for locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) that can't be cured by surgery or radiation. The July 6 approval for the programmed death–1 inhibitor follows a June FDA approval for pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cSCC...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Stem Cell#Cancer Cell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
AnimalsPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Grants First Full Approval For Treatment Of Lymphoma In Dogs

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea (rabacfosadine injection) to treat lymphoma in dogs. Lymphoma, also called lymphosarcoma, is a type of cancer that can affect many species, including dogs. Tanovea is the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs to achieve the FDA's full approval.
HealthJanesville Gazette

March: The FDA was right to approve aducanumab for Alzheimer's

Someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds. Slowly robbing its victims of their memory and independence, Alzheimer’s is as debilitating as it is deadly. Nearly 121,000 Americans died from Alzheimer’s in 2019, making it the sixth leading cause of death. Sadly, treating the disease...
Canceronclive.com

FDA Grants Full Approval to Belumosudil for Chronic GVHD

The FDA has approved belumosudil for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease following failure of at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA has approved belumosudil (Rezurock) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older...
Canceronclive.com

Recent FDA Approvals in Gastric and GEJ Cancers

Daniel Catenacci, MD, and Sam Klempner, MD, consider the overall impact of recently approved immunotherapy-based regimens for gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers. Daniel Catenacci, MD: How will the standard of care change for the treatment of these patients with newly diagnosed gastric cancer now that immunotherapy [I-O] is on the map? And with several studies that we have, we can talk about the most recent approvals with nivolumab and chemotherapy for first-line adenocarcinomas and also pembrolizumab and trastuzumab with chemotherapy for HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. What are the practical implications of these FDA approvals?
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

The Recent FDA Approval of Vericiguat for Heart Failure

A thought leader in the pharmacologic management of heart failure, Alexandra Goncharenko, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP, reviews the mechanism of action of vericiguat and considers its place in the treatment landscape. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: There’s one more drug I want to talk about. This one has me a...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Acting FDA Chief Says Agency May Have Mishandled Aduhelm Approval

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock was emphatic in her defense of the drug, and the Food and Drug Administration's approval, but admitted possible poor handling during the process. Separately, reports say some outlets won't administer Aduhelm. Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged on Wednesday her agency may have...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Regular Approval, Expands Indication for Enfortumab Vedotin-ejfv for Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

The FDA has granted enfortumab vedotin-ejfv both a regular approval and a new indication expansion for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received 1 or more prior lines of therapy. The FDA has granted enfortumab...
Healthmemphismedicalnews.com

FDA Approves Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

On June 7, the Food & Drug Administration approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat Alzheimer's patients, making it the first new drug approval for a disease impacting more than six million Americans in almost 20 years. While the Alzheimer's Association strongly supported FDA approval, citing a 22 percent reduction in cognitive...
Medical & Biotechspectrumlocalnews.com

FDA to decide on full approval of Pfizer vaccine by January 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Pfizer and BioNTech's Biologics License Application (BLA) for full approval of their landmark mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 16 years of age and older, and will make a decision by January 2022, the companies announced in a statement Friday. If approved,...
PharmaceuticalsBuffalo News

Letter: Waiting for FDA approval before taking the vaccine

I commend the July 7 letter writer for being one of the test cases for an as yet to be Food and Drug Administration approved drug. Have you heard of the thalidomide babies of the 1950s? Mothers who did not question the knowledge of their doctors, took the drug and produced babies missing arms and legs.
Petsinformnny.com

FDA drug approved to treat cancer in dogs

(WWTI) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea, which can be used to treat lymphoma in dogs. Tanovea became the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs, achieving the FDA’s full approval on Thursday. Initially Tanovea received conditional approval under statutory provisions which allowed it to be used on minor species of animals, such as fish, parrots and guinea pigs, under the FDA’s Minor Use and Minor Species (MUMS) program in 2016.
Healthajmc.com

FDA Approves Kerendia for Patients With CKD Associated With T2D

Positive drug trial results suggest promising outcomes for adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia), a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The approval follows a priority review designation of the drug.
Los Angeles, CAThe Spokesman-Review

FDA revokes approval of COVID-19 test given to millions across the country

LOS ANGELES – Federal regulators revoked the authorization of a COVID-19 test that has been given to millions of people for free across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said Curative, the Southern California startup that had brought in more than $1 billion in revenue through the test, had asked the agency to pull its authorization. The company says it no longer needs to use the unique mouth-swab test.
Industrydrugstorenews.com

FDA tentatively approves Unichem’s generic Januvia

Unichem's generic Januvia is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Unichem has obtained tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for sitagliptin tablets in dosage strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. The medication...
Philadelphia, PAMedscape News

FDA Approves Tacrolimus for Lung Transplants

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of the transplant drug tacrolimus (Prograf) for the prevention of organ rejection in adult and pediatric patients receiving lung transplants. This is the only immunosuppressant drug approved for this patient population. Tacrolimus has been routinely prescribed to lung transplant...
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

FDA Approves KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) Combination for Patients With Certain Types of Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma

KENILWORTH & WOODCLIFF, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2021-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The approval for this population is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial, in which KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA demonstrated statistically significant improvements in overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 32% (HR=0.68 [95% CI, 0.56-0.84]; p=0.0001), and progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 40% (HR=0.60 [95% CI, 0.50-0.72]; p<0.0001), versus chemotherapy (investigator’s choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel). KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in objective response rate (ORR), with an ORR of 30% (95% CI, 26-36) versus 15% (95% CI, 12-19) for patients who received investigator’s choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel, in addition to a complete response rate of 5% for KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA versus 3% for doxorubicin or paclitaxel and a partial response rate of 25% versus 13%, respectively.
HealthMedscape News

FDA Approves Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Dermatomyositis

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Octagam 10% as the first intravenous immunoglobulin with an indication specifically for adult dermatomyositis, according to a statement from manufacturer Octapharma USA. Dermatomyositis is a rare, idiopathic autoimmune disorder that affects approximately 10 out of every million people in the United States, mainly...
CancerMedscape News

FDA Fully Approves Combination for Advanced Endometrial Cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved the combination of the immunotherapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus the multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib (Lenvima) for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR); who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting; and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy