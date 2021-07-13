Latest FDA Pembrolizumab Approval Expands Label to Cutaneous SCCs

KENILWORTH & WOODCLIFF, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2021-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The approval for this population is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial, in which KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA demonstrated statistically significant improvements in overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 32% (HR=0.68 [95% CI, 0.56-0.84]; p=0.0001), and progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 40% (HR=0.60 [95% CI, 0.50-0.72]; p<0.0001), versus chemotherapy (investigator’s choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel). KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in objective response rate (ORR), with an ORR of 30% (95% CI, 26-36) versus 15% (95% CI, 12-19) for patients who received investigator’s choice of doxorubicin or paclitaxel, in addition to a complete response rate of 5% for KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA versus 3% for doxorubicin or paclitaxel and a partial response rate of 25% versus 13%, respectively.