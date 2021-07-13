Severe thunderstorms expected to move across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with strongest storms south of Highway 29

Skateboarding was one of six Olympic sports to debut in Tokyo this year, and on Sunday the first medal was awarded in the competition. Japan’s Yuto Horigome picked up the medal in men’s street. He had initially faltered in his first two runs on the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park but was able to pull off high-scoring tricks in his third attempt and held off Kelvin Hoefler and the U.S.’ Jagger Eaton.