Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Severe thunderstorms expected to move across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with strongest storms south of Highway 29

Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather is expected to hit Wisconsin Wednesday with chances of damaging winds and heavy rains. The National Weather Service said that there is a high degree of uncertainty when it comes to the timing and path of the storms. But Kira Jesse, a meteorologist with NWS Green Bay, said thunderstorms could roll into the western part of Wisconsin as early as 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue throughout the day.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Nws Green Bay#Accuweather#Twitter#Marie2melissa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japan’s Yuto Horigome captures first-ever skateboarding gold

Skateboarding was one of six Olympic sports to debut in Tokyo this year, and on Sunday the first medal was awarded in the competition. Japan’s Yuto Horigome picked up the medal in men’s street. He had initially faltered in his first two runs on the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park but was able to pull off high-scoring tricks in his third attempt and held off Kelvin Hoefler and the U.S.’ Jagger Eaton.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy