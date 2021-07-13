Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Coming to Texas

This downtown eatery, which is housed within the Texaco building, first opened its doors earlier this year. It has a large, dog-friendly outside area, a floor-to-ceiling bar, and an open kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven in the center. Nash's menu was created by chef Omar Pereney, who is best known in the area for his work as executive chef of the now-closed Peska when he was just 21 years old. Some popular snacks and starters include the Forbidden Eggs served crunchy, sweet, and spicy with tamarind sweet chili sauce, crispy shallots, cilantro, and Thai basil, as well as the Korean Bacon Bao with Gochujang bbq sauce, cucumber, pickled onions, peanut, and chow mein noodles. The Cauliflower Paneer Curry entrée, which comes with peas, jasmine rice, spicy tomato sauce, and garlic flatbread, is a must-try.
