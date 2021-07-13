Kraft Mac and Cheese Ice Cream Coming to Texas

I have been waiting patiently in Minnesota for my chance to try out Gideons Bakehouse at Disney Springs, and I finally got my chance!. I made it a priority for my trip and woke up very excited! I hopped onto a bus from All Star Movies at around 9:40 am, ready for an adventure! I arrived at Disney Springs at around 10:10. The busses drop off conveniently close to my goal-Gideons Bakeshop. The line had already started forming, as it had opened at 10:00. The wonderful cast member told me that is would be around a 30 minute wait, but it was moving quickly. She handed me a menu and I jumped in line. The line was outside in the mid-morning sun, but I was prepared with sunscreen, sunglasses, and an umbrella.