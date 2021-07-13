American Horror Stories Video Reveals Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Cast

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead, then you know this Thursday is special for two reasons. First, it's the day that AMC+ premieres The Walking Dead: Origins, a look back at the journeys Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took to get to the final season. And speaking of the 11th and final season, Thursday also means it's time to see what AMC and the folks behind TWDU have in store for this week's preview- and let's just say that had something "epic" in mind. Just in case you need a reminder of just how game-changing the upcoming season is going to be, the following trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy serves as an impressive reminder of how every against-the-odds victory and tragic, heartbreaking loss has led them to this moment.