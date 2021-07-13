American Horror Stories Video Reveals Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Cast
So a brand new teaser wasn't enough to tide you over until FX on Hulu's "AHS" spinoff American Horror Stories premieres with its first two episodes this Thursday, huh? Okay, fine! How about a cast reveal video confirming which faces you will be seeing in this week's episodes? That's right, after a massive partial cast release last week, viewers are learning who goes where with regards to episodes. That means you can look forward to seeing Matt Bomer as Michael, Gavin Creel as Troy, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Selena Sloan as Erin, and Valerie Loo as Nicole this week.bleedingcool.com
