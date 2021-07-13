Cancel
Has Casey Jones Gone Full Incel in TMNT Ongoing #119? [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY210460 – TMNT ONGOING #119 CVR B EASTMAN – $3.99. April is on the run after discovering a scheme with dire consequences for Mutant Town. Meanwhile, the Mutanimals take drastic steps that will put them on a collision course with the TMNT!. In Shops: 7/14/2021. SRP: $3.99.

Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Reward for Saving the World in Mighty Morphin #9 [Preview]

MAY210966 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99. MAY218119 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #9 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR INTERMIX – $3.99. Will the Power Rangers make the right choice and save Angel Grove?. The battle of Angel Grove continues as the team grapples with a seemingly...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Heroes No Longer in Crisis? Flash 2021 Annual #1 [Preview]

Wally West returns from his time-traveling adventure, concluding the Surge story in this preview of Flash 2021 Annual #1, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And he returns to a pivotal moment from the Heroes in Crisis event. Can Wally pull off the ultimate retcon? Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

All This for a Floppy Disk? Spider-Woman #13 [Preview]

MAY210612 – SPIDER-WOMAN #13 MCNIVEN CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99. (W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon. • A who's who of Marvel Mercenaries want something that Jess has (and NEEDS), so Jess has to fight Lady Bullseye and more to secure this treasured possession. • This...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Walking Dead Origins & Return Of Andrea- Daily LITG 15th July 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Villains vs. Villains in Sinister War #1 [Preview]

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) MAY210485 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR – $4.99. MAY210483 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY WRAPAROUND VAR – $4.99. MAY210493 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR – $4.99. MAY210487 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) FRANK VAR...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

A Costly Decision in Firefly Brand New Verse #5 [Preview]

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH. MAY210982 – FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #5 (OF 6) CVR B FISH – $4.99. (W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah. Emma and the new crew of the Serenity travel to a mysterious asteroid belt seeking help...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Grave Robbing the Gods in Wonder Woman #775 [Preview]

Wonder Woman has arrived at the Graveyard of the Gods in this preview of Wonder Woman #775, which means it's time to start digging. What will she uncover? And how badly will it smell? Check out the preview below. WONDER WOMAN #775. DC Comics. 0521DC138. 0521DC139 – WONDER WOMAN #775...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Takes the Bus in Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #2 [Preview]

In this preview of Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #2, the girl of steel faces her greatest challenge ever: taking public transit! The trip has barely started, and Supergirl and Ruthye are already being harassed. This is gonna be a long trip. Check out a preview below. SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

With Family Comes Family Drama in Nightwing #82 [Preview]

Nightwing recently learned he's had a secret sister all these years. In this preview of Nightwing #82, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, Dick Grayson grapples with that shocking revelation. And while he's doing so, his superpowered friends are about to kick his new sister's ass. Luckily, Nightwing is able to regain his senses and call off the "rescue." Which is good, because that would have made for a very awkward family reunion. Beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals? That's fine. But you don't do it to family.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More

FunKon 2021 is almost upon us, and fans are super excited for all of the upcoming Funko Pop exclusives. We have already seen so many announcements so far, and now we move onto Day 2 of the reveals. There as 15 reveals this time with 12 Pop Vinyls, 1 new Funko Soda, and 2 Loungefly backpacks. Some of these reveals were showcased during the new Funko FUN TV episode, but now these solidify that they are coming to FunKon 2021. Starting us off first of the solo franchise reveals is with The Suicide Squad as Nathan Filion's character T.D.K comes to life. Things then get aggressive as Funko reveals a new Year of the Shield Pop with Cap-Wolf in all of his glory. Speaking of animal instinct, Kellogg's Sugar Smacks Seal is making his own retro debut, making it a new must-have Pop for Ad Icon fans. G.I. Joe fans will be able to add the Super Cyborg to their team, with unique sculpts, design, and a deadly urge for world domination.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Hunter Becomes The Hunted in Extreme Carnage Phage #1 [Preview]

MAY210522 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 JOHNSON CONNECTING VAR – $3.99. MAY210523 – EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1 YOUNG VAR – $3.99. After the shocking revelations of EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM, Carnage sets its sights on the PHAGE symbiote. Carnage isn't the only familiar face on the board though! After a rendezvous with his student, Andi Benton, FLASH THOMPSON is back and ready for a fight!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Superman Broods in Superman Red & Blue #5 [Preview]

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #5 (OF 6) 0521DC115 – SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #5 (OF 6) CVR B ARTHUR ADAMS VAR – $4.99. 0521DC116 – SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #5 (OF 6) CVR C MIGUEL MERCADO VAR – $5.99. (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner. stories by JUDD WINICK,...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Poor Thanos Never Wins in Eternals #6 [Preview]

Poor Thanos. The guy just can't catch a break. It seems he's born to lose in the end every time, sometimes done in by his own nature, other times by time-traveling Avengers. And in Eternals #6, the solicit even tells us outright that Thanos will lose, so ignore the fact that he's looking like he's on top of the world in this preview.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Mirror War & Gunslinger Spawn on Previews Covers Next Week

The front cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for comic books out in October 2021 and beyond puts IDW's new Star Trek: Mirror War on the cover. "Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the ISS Enterprise embark on their most dangerous mission in IDW Publishing's Star Trek: The Mirror War".
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Cables, Cables, Everywhere in Cable #12 [Preview]

Cable #12 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, an issue that all signs indicate will spell the end for Kid Cable and the return of Old Man Cable, otherwise known as just Cable, back before Kid Cable came back to the past from the future to kill the future version of himself in Extermination. And to be honest, it's probably for the best. The whole point of killing off Old Man Cable is because he was letting the original five time-displaced X-Men destroy the timeline due to sentimentality, but it doesn't look like Kid Cable is doing such a hot job of keeping things order himself, considering we find both Old Man and Kid Cable battling out with a Cable clone, Stryfe, in this preview. What do all three have in common? Daddy issues. And so Papa Summers is there as well. Hopefully, they'll be able to work all these issues out. Or not. they're time travellers, so they can always try again later.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Storm Treats Doctor Doom to Dinner in SWORD #7 [Preview]

Way back in Uncanny X-Men #145, Doctor Doom treated Storm to a nice dinner. In this preview of SWORD #7, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Storm repays the favor, treating Doom to some fine dining on Planet Arakko. You would think this would be a fine time for revenge, but instead, Ororo serves up a delicious meal, while Doctor Doom serves up compliment after compliment. Is this the beginning of a beautiful new friendship? Or is Arcade waiting around the corner to trap Doom in Murderworld and bring this whole thing full circle?
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Ryan North & Guillermo Sanna Create a Darkhold Body-Horror Iron Man

Ryan North and Guillermo Sanna are creating a Darkhold one-shot for Iron Man in October, one over five one-shots bookended by a Darkhold Alpha and Omega. Delayed for over a year, it's now set in an earlier continuity than the rest of the Marvel Universe. While the book leads with Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch, the on-shots will feature Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Bad News for Wiccan in Guardians of the Galaxy #16 [Preview]

Guardians of the Galaxy #16 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, kicking off the Last Annihilation super-mega-crossover event. It's a bold claim, since no one believes this will actually be the "last" Annihilation. Marvel can't resist rehashing a good super-mega-crossover event over and over again. How many times have they rehashed Infinity Gautlet? A dozen? Two?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Uneasy Alliance Forms in Future State Gotham #3 [Preview]

Jason Todd has trust issues, but in this preview of Future State Gotham #3, he must trust the Next Batman… at least until they manage to stop a full-scale prison riot. Of course, if there's one way to prove one's commitment to the Baman gimmick, it's by beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals, so Batman is definitely in the right place here. Plus: does Nightwing's ass still look as good in black and white? Check out the preview of Future State Gotham #3 below.

