The Philly rapper knows just what to do to get the attention of his fans, whether it’s through his fashion choices, automobile, relationships, or his music. Lil Uzi Vert is turning heads once again today when he dropped a snippet of an upcoming track titled “HYFR” (Hell Ya F***ing Right). Sounds familiar? Yep, it’s the same name as Drake’s nine-year-old hit record. That’s not the only similarity Uzi has with the Young Money camp, as fans believe Uzi is biting Lil Wayne‘s style and flow.