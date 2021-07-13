Universal Sets Off Debate: Is The Moving Walkway an Attraction?
When Guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort, there is one thing that almost everyone must take part in: the moving walkway. To get from the parking garage to CityWalk, and, in turn, Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, all Guests must travel along the moving walkway. There are regular walkways Guests can use as well; however, the moving walkway can help you travel much faster!insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0