3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — In 1986, computer network-related technology innovation was hot and accelerating quickly. SEH Technology is one of the few companies founded at that time which has succeeded independently for 35 years. The company’s “secret sauce” is two-fold: high quality German engineering and the ability to spot and capitalize on emerging market trends. Importantly, customers trust SEH to help them drive value from their networking investments, internally and externally, all the way out to IIoT devices.