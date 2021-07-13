Cancel
Business

Health Velocity adds partner

By Geert De Lombaerde
Nashville Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture investing firm Health Velocity Capital has added a former DaVita and Castlight Health executive to its team as a partner. Kristin Torres Mowat comes to Health Velocity, which is based in Maryland Farms and San Francisco, about a year and a half after leaving health care navigation venture Castlight, where she had been senior vice president of corporate development. She spent more than six years at the company and before that worked at DaVita, where she rose to VP of corporate strategy and also oversaw the launch of an electronic health record, among other things.

