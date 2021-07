One of the last undeveloped parcels in the epicenter of Germantown has sold for about $2.4 million — almost 32 times the figure for which it last changed hands in 1999. The new owner of the 0.39-acre property at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. is Nashville-based The Mainland Companies, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. That entity is undertaking residential project Elliott Germantown on a nearby site.