WA Civil Forfeiture Law Turns Minor Drug Offenses into Major Losses

By Eric Scigliano
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
Economic Hardship Reporting Project
 16 days ago
Jun Cong Pan knows he screwed up. “I made many mistakes,” Pan said. “I did wrong things.”. In particular, he grew more cannabis than allowed by the license he says he had under the state’s old medical marijuana system. He continued growing it after the license expired. He sold it to the black market that continues to thrive outside the state’s heavily taxed legal cannabis regime. And he got caught.

The aim of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project (EHRP) is to change the national conversation around poverty and economic insecurity. The journalism we commission—from narrative features and photo essays to documentary films—puts a human face on financial instability.

