WA Civil Forfeiture Law Turns Minor Drug Offenses into Major Losses
Jun Cong Pan knows he screwed up. “I made many mistakes,” Pan said. “I did wrong things.”. In particular, he grew more cannabis than allowed by the license he says he had under the state’s old medical marijuana system. He continued growing it after the license expired. He sold it to the black market that continues to thrive outside the state’s heavily taxed legal cannabis regime. And he got caught.economichardship.org
