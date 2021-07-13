Cancel
Charles Booker: Rand Paul is 'a joke'

The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w4cn_0avqKwAS00

Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker (D), who is looking to unseat Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in the 2022 midterms, said that the lawmaker is "a joke," who makes Kentuckians into a "mockery" when he speaks.

While appearing on Hill.TV's "Rising," Booker was asked by co-host Ryan Grim how running against Paul differed from running against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who Booker sought challenge in the 2020 election.

Grim noted that regardless of whether or not voters agreed with McConnell, he still received their votes because of the power he holds.

"Well you know what, in a lot of ways Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are sort of two sides of the same coin. Now you're right, people fear Mitch McConnell. He owns the titled 'Grim Reaper.' But for Rand Paul, he's a joke," Booker said.

"And this isn't a partisan statement. People do not take him serious. They don't expect anything from him. He's sort of amusing to folks, but he is in the office of the United States Senate. We don't need someone there that's gonna make us a mockery every time they open their mouth," Booker added.

According to Booker, Kentucky voters are tired of Paul's antics of "playing games and chasing conspiracies."

Booker launched his Senate bid at the beginning of July, becoming the first Democratic candidate who has entered the race to challenge Paul in the 2022 midterm elections.

2 days 4 hours ago

Texas state Democrat on leaving to protest bill: 'Democracy is at stake'

A Texas state lawmaker joined Hill.TV on Tuesday to discuss Democratic legislators' decision to leave the state in protest of a voting bill, arguing the move was necessary because "democracy is at stake."

