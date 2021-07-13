Cancel
3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021

Times Union
 11 days ago

FISHERS, Ind. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.

