Have you ever thought of repurposing all the kitchen scraps and lawn clippings you typically throw away into something useful? Look no further than composting! For those of you shaking your heads because you may not have the “green thumb” you see others have, don’t fret, this simple process IS for everyone. You don’t need a huge garden to start and you can even compost to help others with their gardens as well–sharing is caring. Make this summer the one where you go eco-friendly and start a compost pile.