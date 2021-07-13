Geary Community Schools Foundation Announces Second Award Winner and Renews First Award Winner for Aspiring Educators
Geary Community Schools Foundation is pleased to announce Taylor Booth as the 2nd recipient of the “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans for Aspiring Educators” award. Ms. Booth is a 2019 Junction City High School (JCHS) graduate and is pursuing a degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Special Education at Fort Hays State University. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Chris Booth, of Junction City.www.junctioncityunion.com
Comments / 0