Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

Times Union
 11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart City#Iot#Smart Cities#Data Visualization#Smart Lighting#Prweb#Cloud And Network#Schools And Universities#Fleet#School Bus#Gunshot Detection#Bluetooth#Wi Fi#Lte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Railsbank raises $70M to build out its fintech-as-a-service platform

Railsbank, which builds APIs for banking, payment cards and credit products for use by fintechs but also a wide range of other kinds of businesses, has raised $70 million in new equity funding, money that the London startup plans to use to continue growing internationally and to add more features to its product set.
Rochester, NYtippnews.com

SimuTech Group Announces Territory Expansion Offering Ansys Software and Support to All of US and Canada

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimuTech Group, an Ansys Elite Channel Partner, is excited to announce their sales territory expansion for Ansys simulation software in the entire United States and Canada. Ansys is the gold standard of multi-physics engineering simulation software. Their software enables product design and analysis in a virtual environment, allowing companies to improve time-to-market, lower development costs, and fulfill critical product promises.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

TROY Group Announces the Release of Its SecureDocs Sentry Software Solution

WHEELING, W.Va. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in check and secure document printing solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest security and authentication software, SecureDocs Sentry. Securing high-value printed documents means less fraud and more compliance. When augmented with overt and covert...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Smart Buildings and IoT: Supporting a safe return to the office

Quocirca’s Smart Buildings and IoT Study analyses how IoT-enabled smart buildings are presenting new opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) in the post-pandemic workplace. As more businesses firm up plans for employees to go back to the office, they are considering how to ensure their operations run efficiently, securely and...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Eurotech commended by Frost & Sullivan for leading the rail IoT market with Its end-to-end Operational Technology Solutions

Its integrated technologies, solid strategy, and comprehensive OT and customer-centric solutions offer significant value in terms of quality, price-performance, and reliability. AMARO, Italy, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European rail vehicle IoT solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2021 Europe...
Electronicscummins.com

Three IoT trends to watch within smart and connected facilities

Many might think of their newest gadgets when it comes to the Internet of Things (IoT). Meanwhile, the industrial and commercial applications of IoT surpass its consumer applications. In fact, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and security are the four sectors that lead others when it comes to where the IoT devices are1.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

OneSky Selected by NASA to Participate in Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. OneSky, a global UTM company developing airspace assessment, operations, and traffic management solutions, has announced it has been selected to participate in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The AAM National Campaign will bring together thought leaders from around the world to gather research which will enable a safe, secure, and effective advanced air mobility system in the U.S.
TechnologyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
Economymartechseries.com

Matterport Expands its On-Demand Capture Services to an Additional 14 U.S. Cities

Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world that has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services™ On-Demand to 14 new U.S. cities in Texas, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Idaho. Last month, the company launched the service in 12 cities in California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and has now made the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the country.
EconomyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Futureproofing Our Cities With Climate-Smart Solutions

One of the biggest questions worldwide before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is how we could get our cities more resilient and sustainable? We need new innovative solutions and thinking to make cities worldwide a lot more sustainable and resilient than they’re now. The concept of “Climate-Smart” cities conducive to positive environmental outcomes has become central to today’s urban development projects. From climate change, pandemics, and AI to the billions of dollars of federal funding for transportation, electrification, waste and water, broadband, we are making progress to futureproofing our cities. According to the UN’s Climate Action research, the Green Transition could generate as much as $7 trillion in investments with some 144 million new jobs created by 2030. Jobs in renewable energy reached 11.5 million in the previous year, and the Circular Economy model is forecasted to launch another 700,000 jobs in Europe alone by 2030. Countries like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Singapore have invested billions into the construction of Climate-smart cities to re-invent their economies, encourage tourism and redefine the future of urban living. Because of the vast financial returns that Climate-smart cities promise, in addition to the environmental benefits they provide, the idea of funding Environment-focused public housing has transitioned from being a “pie in the sky” idea into something lucrative and tangible. To develop true resilience, we must plan for self-sufficient, intelligent, and resilient communities of all sizes if we do not meet the carbon reduction goals set for 2050. Climate-Smart cities are the true meaning of resilience.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

EveryMatrix adds first US facing studio to its RGS solution

EveryMatrix has added Chicago-based gaming provider Matrix iGaming to its RGS solution. The addition will see EveryMatrix leverage the “out-of-the-box” remote gaming capabilities to produce, manage, and distribute its upcoming casino titles. Mathias Larsson, managing director of RGS Matrix, explained: “RGS Matrix has grown to become an important component of...
Electronicsautomotiveworld.com

Smart Eye and OmniVision announce end-to-end interior sensing solution

Smart Eye and OmniVision team up to provide the automotive industry with a ground-breaking end-to-end interior sensing solution. Through a combination of two industry-leading technologies, the solution enables complete in-cabin monitoring with innovative features that bring the next generation of automobiles to a higher level of autonomy. Smart Eye AB,...
Technologytechbeacon.com

Secure your IoT: Why smart attack and insider threat detection is key

What keeps cybersecurity professionals up at night? That question has always been a scare tactic in a sales pitch, but lately I've thought there is something that really can keep sleep at bay: the Internet of Things. IoT can present some scary challenges for information security pros. As we retrieve...
BusinessTimes Union

Brivo and Altronix Announce Strategic Partnership, Expands Brivo's Hardware Ecosystem and Provides Customers More Flexibility

Altronix Power Solutions are Now Integrated with Brivo Control Panels. Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Altronix, the recognized leader in low voltage power and data transmission products for professional security applications. Brivo will now offer Altronix Trove Integrated Power Solutions supporting Brivo control panels through its network of over 1,500 authorized dealers. These integrated solutions will give Brivo dealers more flexibility in powering controllers, readers, locks, and other peripheral devices. The partnership expands the Brivo ecosystem of hardware and API partners to give customers more options when selecting solution components for their Brivo implementation.
BusinessTimes Union

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Smart Grid Solution Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast to 2026 | Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Smart Grid Solution Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Smart Grid Solution Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Smart Grid Solution processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
EconomyTimes Union

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy