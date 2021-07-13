Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Brett J.B. – “Make You Move”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie pop singer/songwriter Brett J.B. has a new track out, and he addresses a lot on “Make You Move.” The song sounds like a daydream to some extent, with an upbeat tempo and a hook that plays like a cathartic release. With lyrics about escaping the mundane nature of a 9-to-5 and being replaced by a computer, there’s a frustration that gets offset by the time the track hits its hook. It’s a compelling song that finds a way to pull in a lot of different elements and compact them perfectly, and a product of flat out good songwriting. Look for more from Brett J.B. soon, as this is his first single of the year, and you can hear it below:

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Micah Emrich – “Caffeine”

Eclectic pop artist Micah Emrich has his first video out to his recent single “Caffeine.” Directed by Nicholas Kohnhorst, Emrich is found having a good time hanging with his friends; they’re out playing catch, chilling on the couch, and riding around in the car. The song is about pushing through everyday stress in order to pursue a passion, which pretty much any creative of any kind knows a thing or two about. Blending R&B, hip hop, and EDM elements, Micah Emrich is a rising star to watch in Milwaukee music. He’s got a new EP “Basement” coming out soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: King Bando – “Tell Um”

King Bando has his second single of the year out, and he’s making some bold statements on “Tell Um.” The song is on the shorter side, but that doesn’t get in the way of Bando talking plenty slick talk about making money and staying strapped up. It’s a statement that Bando isn’t wasting time playing games, and he raps with a purpose on this one. “Tell Um” is a street single in the truest sense, and just a glimpse of what King Bando does as an artist. Check out the track below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Koch Marshall Trio – “From The Up’Nuh”

Somewhere at the intersection of blues and straight up rock n’ roll lies the latest from the Koch Marshall Trio, “From The Up’Nuh.” The album was made in the duration of quarantine, featuring tracks that appeared in the band’s various live stream events. The songs come across as a ferocious jam session, complete with plenty of sweet guitar licks and uptempo grooves. Not lost on anyone in the process is the amount of technical prowess that each of the band’s members get to display on this record, many of which come out in various solos and breakdowns. “From The Up’Nuh” is a soulful exploration of a band looking to make the most fun that they can of a bad situation during the pandemic, and you can enjoy it as the world opens back up. Check out the album below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Slamhaus – “I’m Trying”

Slamhaus, whose music has regularly explored trip hop electronica in the past, is out with a lo-fi rock album. He certainly hasn’t stripped electronica from the music, however, making for a smooth-layered atmosphere of hazy dreamscapes. “Mesmerized” is a love song, “Reset the Reign” touches on overthrowing capitalism, “You Don’t Want My Love” is about worker exploitation, and “Life in the Abyss” dwells in a pit of depression. Fellow artist Bart Mills appears on “Warm My Soul” and “Red Queen” as well. Slamhaus isn’t afraid to correlate the relationship between harsh socioeconomic conditions and poor mental health, especially as we’ve observed governmental failures over the last year. It’s a record that came out at the perfect time, both seasonally and societally.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Satori IV – “The Pack, Vol. 3: Summer Solstice”

Hip hop artist Satori IV has his third edition of “The Pack” out, and this one’s a simple two-piece. He’s clearly feeling good basking in the summer energy; “No Complaints” is pretty self-explanatory with bars about Satori’s comfort with where he’s at while “These Days” finds him rapping about just wanting a woman who’s honest and respectful of him. It’s a collected and composed effort from Satori IV; he’s always got more to come soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Thomas Xavier – “Can’t Stop Me”

House producer Thomas Xavier’s latest banger is the second track from his upcoming EP out on Iamrecords. Like his last tune “Ballin'” this tune breathes fire with larger-than-life joy. It’s club-ready and a relentless catalyst for the dance floor. We’ll keep watching Thomas Xavier as he continues cranking out great EDM – stay tuned.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lucien Parker – “God’s Talent”

Hip hop artist Lucien Parker’s latest single is about recognizing the real ones through all the noise. Over a twinkling guitar melody and bouncing bass, Parker raps about showing up for those that mean most to him, staying focused on adding commas to his bank account, and having a gift he must share with the world. The song reflects humility balanced with determination and confidence from Lucien Parker; we hope he’s got more coming soon.
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

‘TENSION’ By DEROIA Is Dark, Mysterious And Perfect To Dance To

DEROIA is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ hailing from Columbus, Ohio. Heavily active in the local music scene, he has contributed in projects ranging from indie rock to hip hop and electronic. As a result, his personal brand of house music is infused with a rich genre-bending flavor, stretching his output beyond conventional limitations while landing him on label heavyweights such as Rave Up Records and Blanco y Negro Music. With a string of upcoming releases and performances, DEROIA has firmly entrenched himself as someone to watch in 2021 and beyond.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: AK Stackz – “Young Wizard”

Hip hop artist AK Stackz has a new joint out this week. He lives into wisdom and charm here, rapping about doing magic with his moves and making money doing it. He cleverly makes a number of Harry Potter references here too, characterizing himself as “the boy who lived” and casting spells on anyone that gets in his way. Catch AK Stackz playing Quidditch at Hogwarts, waiting for his package.
Musicnashvillegab.com

How to Make Beautiful Music & Audio Tracks

Make beautiful audio tracks for music videos, there is no alternative to access online fast accessibility features. Visit online music royalty free website to access smart feature explorations. If you are interested in avail of online opportunities to make beautiful audio tracks, the SevenSkiesMusic is the best choice to meet your objectives. Almost everything is based upon useful facts and figures and can be approached with easy and fast accessibility resources. Make sure how to get satisfied and how to match your preferences to achieve your objectives. Interested communities can buy music quickly and easily without wasting their time and energy.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Panoptics – “Revitalize”

Funk-reggae fusion band The Panoptics are out with a new EP today. These six tracks demonstrates a shared love for many stylistic realms by the band’s five members. The title track will have you swaying back and forth with your significant other, “Get Ahead” jingles with a rootsy-southern flavor, and “Way Back When” is a sweet hitter laden with multiple guitar solos. The Panoptics are a new band you should know in the Milwaukee scene, coming at us with eclectic swag.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shadi – “Playgrounds”

Hip hop artist Shadi’s most recent tune radiates with optimism and confidence. She raps about speaking her dreams into existence, as the only way from here is up. She’s grateful for everything she has already, and if she’s got a plan, her turn to shine in the scene will come around. It’s an uplifting message from the rapper; Shadi is only 19 but she’s got a brilliant mindset about her bright future as a Milwaukee creative.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Ransom & Big Ghost LTD Connect for ‘Heavy Is The Head’ Album

After breaking down the Se7en deadly sins last month, Ransom is right back at it with his second project of the year. This time, he’s teamed up with Big Ghost LTD (fresh off If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed with Conway the Machine) for Heavy is The Head. Locked...
Musiczapgossip.com

James Blake releases new single Say What You Will and announces fifth album

James Blake will release his fifth album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ later this year. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has unveiled plans for his upcoming record – which will be his first full length LP since ‘Assume Form’ in 2019 – and it’s set to drop on September 10. To celebrate...
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: American Bandit – “In My Head”

Metalcore band American Bandit most recent single dropped about a month ago. It’s a midtempo hitter about your thoughts blinding you from seeing clear, trapping you in self-doubt and self-hatred. The only way you know how to cope is to drown your sorrows in alcohol. American Bandit’s upcoming EP is titled “Year of the Rat” – we’ll keep you posted on that.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

1st Base Runner Gets Ahead on New Video “Break even”

After one listens to it, it’s somewhat of a shocker to see that “Break Even”, the new single and video from 1st Base Runner (the latter of which just dropped this past Friday) is only about three and a half minutes. The track seems much longer, which is a testament to how much ground sonically, musically, and vocally the artist, also known as Tim Husmann, covers (or rather breaks) during this affair.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Yolo Ru Shows Intensity & Swag In New Hit “Enemies” [Official Music Video]

North Carolina-based Hip-Hop artist Yolo Ru shows intensity and swag in his latest creation, the track and music video titled “Enemies.” Produced by Ru Gang Records and shot by Otto The Director, “Enemies” has everything needed to go viral, from an addictive beat to an explosive performance by Yolo, and last but not least, a flawless music video to accompany the track while bringing the necessary visual experience.
MusicAttack Magazine

Making An Electro Track With Nothing But A Snare Sample

Flex your sound design muscles by restricting yourself to one sample for every element in a song. A great way to improve your sound design chops is by limiting yourself to one sample and making an entire track from it. It really forces you to go outside your comfort zone and think about sound in a different way than usual. The sound you choose will also affect the process – working with a harmonically rich sound like a piano sample will be entirely different than trying to make music from, say, a snare sound. This is our challenge today.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

Comments / 0

Community Policy