Local Business Broker Earns Prestigious CBI Designation
BOCA RATON, FL – The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is pleased to announce that BARIS GULER of VR Business Brokers, Mergers & Acquisitions has earned the prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation. The CBI, which represents the gold standard in the business brokerage industry, is granted to individuals who complete required course work, pass an extensive competency exam, and agree to uphold the IBBA’s Professional Standards and Code of Ethics.www.bocaratontribune.com
