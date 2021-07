Editor's note: This series is scheduled at many different locations in downtown Seattle. Please check the link for more information on the time, location and artist. DSA is proud to present Downtown Summer Sounds, returning bigger and better than ever before this summer. From July 1 to Sept. 30, DSS will bring free, local music to downtown Seattle via 100-plus live performances. That’s right — three months of in-person concerts featuring some of the best local talent our city has to offer. From the waterfront to the Harbor Steps to Westlake Park, downtown Seattle will once again be alive with the sound of music.