Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Cloud Governance Expert Rencore Publishes Whitepaper To Help Keep Microsoft 365 Clutter At Bay

Times Union
 11 days ago

MUNICH, Germany (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Rencore, the provider of award-winning software for governing Microsoft 365, today published the first in a series of essential cloud governance guides. The whitepaper "Essential Cloud Governance Planning - Declutter Microsoft 365" addresses the complex challenges around cloud sprawl and offers a defined process for keeping Microsoft 365 environments clutter-free.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft 365#Whitepaper#Clutter#Cloud Governance#Prweb#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Country
Germany
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Buying RiskIQ To Boost Cloud Security Solutions

Microsoft announced on Monday that it is acquiring RiskIQ, a San Francisco-based provider of software-as-a-service security solutions for organizations. The RiskIQ addition will bolster Microsoft's cyberthreat protection capabilities, the announcement explained. Microsoft also aims to benefit from RiskIQ's personnel, expertise and security community support. "RiskIQ has built a strong customer...
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft puts PCs in the cloud with Windows 365

Microsoft is putting Windows in the cloud. Windows 365 is a new service that will let businesses access Cloud PCs from anywhere, streaming a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 in a web browser. While virtualization and remote access to PCs has existed for more than a decade, Microsoft is betting on Windows 365 to offer Cloud PCs to businesses just as they shift toward a mix of office and remote work.
BusinessLight Reading

NEC sends 5G to the cloud with Microsoft

There's been a striking new development in the "decades-long collaboration" between Japan's NEC and US software giant Microsoft. The two companies have unveiled a "multi-year strategic partnership" that will see NEC adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform provider. It not only means that NEC will use Azure to help deliver "digital workplaces" to its own enterprise customers, but also that NEC Group's employees ï¿½ which number a sizable 11,000 worldwide ï¿½ will migrate from an on-premises IT environment to Azure.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Blockchain can help publishers improve audience trust

Readers expect their news content to be reliable and trustworthy, yet many doubt it actually is. Readers cite issues like unchecked sources, rushing too fast to print, careless reporting and news sites being deliberately misleading as contributing to their eroding trust in published content. Yet readers seek out — and are even willing to pay for — credible, factual, objective news. Increased trust will come from providing more transparency into the reporting and writing process, and the solution to this for news sites will come from an unusual source: blockchain technology.
Softwarewccftech.com

Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud PC to Help Organizations Embrace a Hybrid Work Culture Post-Pandemic

When the pandemic struck nearly two years ago, organizations had to adapt quickly to find ways to continue working without employee interaction. Work from home became the new norm, and applications and software that enabled this routine thrived. After 18 months since the pandemic first started, slowly but steadily, organizations are starting to open doors for the face-to-face working routine. However, nearly 73% of the employees wish for a more flexible remote experience, and many organizations are trying to adapt this mode for good. It seems that Microsoft has taken the hint, and today, they announced that they are launching Windows 365 Cloud PC next month.
Environmentwindowscentral.com

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability puts a spotlight on environmental issues

Microsoft has announced its Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. It's designed to help companies actualize their sustainability initiatives. Microsoft is intent on helping out companies in need of assistance with executing their sustainability initiatives. As the tech giant barrels forward in its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, it's taking what it knows and giving it to everyone in the form of a cloud package companies can use to track their own initiatives' progress.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new version of its flagship operating system called Windows 365 that is stored in the company’s data centers and delivered for users to access a version of the software that is fully set up on their personal computers or tablets. The cloud-based...
BusinessVentureBeat

Microsoft launches Cloud for Sustainability to help companies track emissions

At its Inspire 2021 conference today, Microsoft announced Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability, a new service in preview designed to help companies measure and manage their carbon emissions by setting sustainability goals. It includes software-as-a-service offerings that can discover and connect to real-time data sources, provide carbon accounting, and deliver insights for organizations to take action.
Businessprotocol.com

Microsoft’s bid for the next generation of cloud startups

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise. In this Thursday's newsletter: Microsoft lowers the rent at its cloud app stores, you can't spell Dialpad without AI, and Google Cloud's Kelsey Hightower has a new role at the company. The Big Story. Going low. Every year, Microsoft devotes one of...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Outlook to gain reactions to save your inbox from clutter

Outlook will soon support reactions on iOS and Android. The feature should help clear up inbox clutter by allowing people to respond with an emoji rather than sending a short email. Reaction support could arrive as soon as September 2021. Microsoft will soon roll out support for reactions in Outlook...
Technologymartechseries.com

Informatica Expands Cloud Footprint on Microsoft Azure Germany

New Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure Bolsters Cloud Momentum in the European region. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced it will make its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), the industry’s first end-to-end AI-powered data management platform, available on Microsoft Azure Germany in response to cloud customer growth across Europe.
SoftwareTimes Union

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
TechnologyTimes Union

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
EconomyTimes Union

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Microsoft Buys CloudKnox To Boost Cybersecurity, Cloud Protection

Microsoft has acquired CloudKnox Security, boosting its commitment to cybersecurity, the company announced in a Wednesday (July 21) blog post. CloudKnox has the ability to help companies right-size permissions, enforce least-privilege principles to cut risk and allows for analytics to tighten security against breaches. Microsoft said there are bigger needs...
Technologytechwire.net

How Can Governments Scale Up Cloud Adoption?

Cloud computing is now more than a decade old and deployed by many private and public organizations. However, when it comes to some governments, cloud migration challenges ranging from security issues to deployment often outweigh potential benefits. Learn more: Advanced Cloud Computing Technology. A recent Gartner Cloud End User Buying...
SoftwareDOT med

NIH expands biomedical research in the cloud with Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure has joined the National Institutes of Health’s Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability (STRIDES) Initiative as the newest cloud service provider to support biomedical research. The addition of this latest industry partner will further the STRIDES Initiative’s aim to accelerate biomedical research in the cloud by reducing economic and process barriers as well as providing cost-effective access to cloud platforms, training, cloud experts, and best practices for optimizing research in the cloud.
SoftwareZDNet

Microsoft just published a workaround for this important Windows 10 flaw

Microsoft has released a workaround for a privilege elevation flaw that affects all versions of Windows 10 and could give attackers the ability to access data and create new accounts on systems. Microsoft this week confirmed a serious elevation of privilege flaw, tagged as CVE-2021-36934, that could allow a local...

Comments / 0

Community Policy